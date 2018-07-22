Rain delays NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been delayed by rain.

The race was already moved up an hour to 1 p.m. EDT because of the threat of storms. NASCAR had the track drying Air Titans on standby for when the rain stopped and driver introductions were on hold.

Night racing is not an option because the track does not have lights. The race would need to reach 150 laps to become official. The race is scheduled for 301 laps.

Kurt Busch starts on the pole at New Hampshire and Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner.

Martinsville and Bristol were postponed by rain this season and run on Monday.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .