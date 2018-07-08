Restoration Park gets a historic makeover

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Volunteers came out this weekend to enjoy the beautiful weather and help a local park get a historic makeover.

Thanks to Kellogg’s Morningstar Farms, Restoration Park is getting an upgrade complete with pottery planters, fresh herbs and even an art installation that represents the history of the underground railroad. The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties said this will help towards the goal they have for the community.

“To reduce food insecurity by 2% and this is just one of the ways that we’re doing this work here in our community,” said United Way of M.P.M. Community Impact Director Becky Clawson, “we’re so thankful.”

“It takes a village, and that is so true, it takes a community to come together and make projects like this work and that’s how we’re going to tackle these issues in our community,” Clawson added.

Heather Gaskins and her 9-year-old daughter Lorraine came out to help support the project and give back to the community. Heather said she believes it’s our job as humans to help each other and thinks it was great to see so many volunteers out at the event.

“Even with all of the other bad stuff that’s going on there are a lot of good people that want to do what they can for their fellow human,” Heather Gaskins said, “and just make other people’s lives better and they don’t have to do it, they’re just doing it because they want to make other people’s lives better.”

Lorraine said she is happy she could come out to help, and in her third grade class she wrote a paper explaining what she would do with a million dollars – her answer – was to buy food for the homeless.