Riverfest 2018

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local organization is working together to keep the Muskingum River looking nice.

The Muskingum River Advocacy Council is a non-profit organization that promotes safety and recreation from the Muskingum River to the Ohio River. They are hosting their annual Riverfest on Saturday, July 7th at Terry’s Tavern from 1 to 6 pm. Director, Jack Bonsell, said anyone is welcome.

“We’re going to have food, we’re going to have a DJ, we’ll have a 50/50 drawing, Chinese auction and some other ways to promote the river and the membership drive. It’s supposed to be a good day come next Saturday, so we’re looking forward to everyone coming out and having a great day on the river,” said Bonsell.

All of the money raised will go towards paying the expenses of being a non-profit and the projects they have coming up. Director, Rick Hazen, explained they are in the process of finishing their first one now.

“What we are doing is sounding the bottom of Muskingum to get our depths that we’ll then put on a chart, pretty much like a road map for boats, and then as you come up the Muskingum, after this is finished, you’ll know right where to go,” said Hazen.

The MRAC will be completing a second project after they are done with this one in August. They will be removing approximately twenty dead or dying trees out of the river to prevent any build up, debris or sandbars.

Hazen said they are looking for volunteers to help with these projects. If you’re available, you can call him at 740-439-4076.