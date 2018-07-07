Riverfest at Terry’s Tavern raises money to keep river at its best

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Beautiful weather and beautiful water were celebrated on the Muskingum River Saturday.

The third annual Riverfest kicked off at Terry’s Tavern with the Muskingum Riverway Advocacy Council to raise money to help keep the river at its best. M.R.A.C member Dottie Lowther was happy to see so many people out at the event.

“It’s amazing. It’s great that the community is all getting together to help,” Lowther said, “we just appreciate everybody coming out and helping out raise money to keep the river flowing good.”

Terry’s Tavern owner Joel Tignor was happy to have the M.R.A.C back for it’s third Riverfest and said it’s a great way to protect and preserve the river he knows and loves.

“It’s great. I grew up on the river and the river affects us as well just like anybody else, it floods here where we’re standing, so we understand it and we appreciate it,” Tignor said.

Lowther wanted to thank everyone that came out to help raise money to keep the event going each year and said if people want to join the group they can email them mracohio@gmail.com.