Ron Rosser Honored at MLB All Star Game

Major League Baseball honored 30 Medal of Honor recipients as part of pre-game festivities for the 89th All Star Game Tuesday . Part of the group of honorees was Ron Rosser of Roseville. He was one of the veterans recognized on the field after the introduction of players for this year’s game. Four-time Academy Award nominated actor Bradley Cooper narrated a video tribute to the men that played in the ballpark. Major League Baseball said it was proud to celebrate these heroes who demonstrated bravery and selflessness in serving and protecting the United States of America. Rosser is a former United States Army soldier who received the United States military’s highest decoration for his actions in the Korean War.