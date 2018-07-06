Roseville Teenager Killed in Accident

The Highway Patrol says a male teenager from Roseville was killed in a one vehicle accident. It happened just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday on State Route 284 in Muskingum County. The patrol says 18-year-old Logan Moore of Zanesville was driving south on 284, went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Moore and the juvenile rear seat passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene; Moore was taken to the hospital. A third passenger, 18-year-old Breyer Ehrnfield of Roseville, who was wearing his seatbelt, was free from the vehicle by a passing motorist who stopped. The crash remains under investigation.