Safety during extreme heat

DRESDEN, Ohio- ​​​​​As summer really starts to heat up, its important to practice heat safety.

We’re out here at the Dresden Swim Center where people are trying to stay cool during this heat wave, and while taking a dip in the pool is a great way to cool off, it takes a bit more than that to stay safe during hot weather.

Heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths and is responsible for hundreds of heat-related illnesses. The most common illnesses are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, along with nausea and vomiting. If you have any of these symptoms, get to a cool, air conditioned place, drink plenty of water, and use a cold compress.

Heat stroke is even more serious and needs to be treated immediately. Symptoms include throbbing headache, confusion, Rapid and strong pulse, and even loss of consciousness. If you, or someone you are with, experience any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately and try and move to a cooler or air-conditioned place.

The best way to avoid heat illnesses is to practice heat safety. Try and avoid a lot of outdoor time and if you have to spend time outside wear light, loose clothing, and apply sunscreen. Make sure to drink plenty of water, and take lots of breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Remember to never leave children or pets in parked vehicles even for a short time as the temperature inside a car can climb to 100 degrees in under ten minutes! Always look before you lock.

Try and check-up on elderly neighbors, or those without A.C. to make sure they are okay, but most importantly, stay cool!