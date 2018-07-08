Safety during summer thunderstorms

​​​​​ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s a sunny, summer day and you’re at the park enjoying time with family, or working outside in the yard. Suddenly there’s a rumble of thunder so you look around, but only see blue skies. You might think there’s plenty of time before the storm becomes dangerous, but that’s a big mistake.

Each year in the U.S. about 300 people are struck by lighting.

Lightning can strike up to ten miles away from a storm, and that means it can sometimes come out of blue skies. So what should you do to stay safe from the coming storm? The best thing to do is get to a sturdy, enclosed, permanent structure, preferable a house or a metal top vehicle with the windows up.

Once inside, there are a few good things to do to stay safe from lighting. First, avoid using devices that are plugged in, such as a computer or corded phone, laptops and cell phones are okay. It’s also smart to avoid pluming and to stay away from windows and doors.

If there’s no sturdy structure around and you have to be outside, be sure to stay off of hills or elevated areas. Avoid standing under isolated trees for shelter and stay away from water or objects that conduct electricity, like barbed wire fences or power lines.

It’s always best to be inside during a storm, so try and plan ahead and always check the forecast before heading out. It’s also important to wait for 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder before going outside again. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.