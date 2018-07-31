Samuel Walters Still Missing

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the search continues for a missing juvenile.

Authorities said 15-year-old Samuel J. Walters was reported missing in the area of County Road 495 just off U.S. 36 on Saturday.

Authorities said Walters last known location is believed to be near a pond in the area and from the investigation it was learned there was a fisherman at this same location that may have information helpful to the investigation.

15 departments including K9 units are currently involved in the search.

A family representative said they’re actively searching for Walters as well.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (740) 622-2411.