Schubach Big Band concert

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local band will be playing in town this weekend.

Schubach Big Band is having their annual concert at Zane’s Landing Park Sunday, August 5th at 7 p.m. They are a traditional big band with 17 instrumentalists and one vocalist. Conductor, David Schubach, said you’ll hear a variety of different music.

“We do traditional big band music and we do contemporary music, so they will hear music of Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey and Reba McEntire, James Taylor and maybe Jimmy Buffett, explained Schubach.

The concert is free to the public. Schubach said the big band has been playing for about 8 years now and they feel this is their way to give back to the community.

“This is one thing we do once a year – it’s our gift to the community and we love to do it,” said Schubach. “we want everybody to come. Bring a blanket, bring a picnic and just come enjoy some music under the stars.”

If it’s raining on Sunday, Schubach said the concert will be moved to Grace United Methodist Church in downtown Zanesville. If you’re unable to make it this weekend, their next concert will be at the end of September.