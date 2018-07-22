Seussical the Musical at Zanesville Community Theatre

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Reading Dr. Seuss is part of many people’s lives as they grow up and now people can see the musical of the famous books.

Seussical the Musical is being performed at the Zanesville Community Theatre. Director Jillian Von Gunten said Dr. Suess related to everyone of all ages.

“So, we’ve got a cast of more than 50 local folks from about 4 all the way up to considerably older than that, I won’t actually rat them out on their age but a cast of more than 50 who are bringing these characters to life,” said Von Gunten.

Von Gunten said the performances are for the community and the cast enjoys making the show special for the audience and the community.

“The music is just fun, and not have a whole lot of context and enjoy it but also enjoy it if they do have a context for it. It’s so much fun. I think in the summer especially we’re just looking for things that are fun to do and it’s a whole family thing, you’re an entire family can enjoy it. And it’s two hours of your life where you can check out and just watch other people and enjoy it in an air-conditioned space when it’s nice and warm outside,” said Von Gunten.

The play will also be performed on July 27th and 28th at 7 P.M. as well as the 29th at 2:30 P.M.