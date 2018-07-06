Shadow will Bring Light to Your Family

This week’s pet of the week is a playful kitten who will bring light to your family.

Shadow is a 10-week-old male who came into the shelter as an owner surrender.

Animal Shelter Society Executive Director Jody Murray said cats are typically easy to take care of as long as their fed and their litter box is clean.

As young as Shadow is he can easily adapt to a new home.

“This little guy when you get them this young you can obviously, they can get used to your family habits and things like that pretty quickly and have a friend for life,” said Murray.

Adopting a kitten is a long-term commitment as cats can live 15-20 years. Murray suggests arranging a meet and greet with your family and any pets to make sure Shadow is a good fit for your home.

Right now the shelter has a special on cats. You can adopt a friend for your family for $17.76 in honor of independence day.

“This is the time of year with cats that we stay very full we generally have a waiting list as far as people waiting to bring cats in so now is a great time to consider doing a cat adoption,” said Murray.

All the cats up for adoption have had their surgeries and vaccinations and have been examined by a veterinarian.