Sharks captain Pavelski leads after 1st round in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski took the lead with 25 points, and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer was at 24 points after the first round of the American Century Championship on Friday.

Twelve players were within seven points of Pavelski in the modified Stableford scoring event, including baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz (21), Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (18), former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (18), Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (18) and actor Alfonso Ribeiro (18).

The scoring system awards six points for eagle, three for birdie, one for par, zero for bogey and minus-two for double bogey or worse.

Pavelski, who has spent his entire 12-year NHL career with San Jose, is making his third appearance in the event. He finished 10th in 2016 and tied for 12th in 2017.

Three-time defending champion Mark Mulder finished eagle-birdie-birdie, worth 12 points, and was in a group at 16 along with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Charles Barkley, a fan favorite, was in his usual spot, alone in last place among the field of 92 with minus-34 points.