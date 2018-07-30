Sheriff Matt Lutz releases lip sync teaser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz released a teaser of their office’s lip sync video on his Twitter on Monday.

Sheriff Lutz said the rest of the filming will take place later this week and the full video will be released right before the Muskingum County Fair.

At the end of the teaser video Sheriff Lutz thanks Muskingum County for all of their support and retweets that prompted the lip sync challenge. He said they had a lot of people interested in doing it and their office is working on something special so stay tuned!

Video from: Sheriff Matt Lutz’s Twitter page