Sobriety Checkpoint Planned Friday

The Highway Patrol announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be held in Guernsey County Friday evening. The event, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Troopers say there were 379 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 405 people were killed last year in Ohio. Cambridge Post Commander Lieutenant J. Tracy says state troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.