Sobriety Checkpoint Location Announced

The Highway Patrol has announced the location of its Sobriety Checkpoint. Lieutenant J.E. Tracy says it will happen tonight (Friday) on US 40 just east of I-77. Troopers will be working with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office for the event that will happen between 8:00 pm and 12:00 am. The O-V-I checkpoint is funded by federal grants and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The effort will also be held in conjuncton with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol –releated injury and fatal crashes.