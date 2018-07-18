Star CB Darrelle Revis retiring after 11 NFL seasons

Darrelle Revis, a star cornerback with the New York Jets and a Super Bowl winner with their archrivals, the Patriots, has retired.

Revis announced Wednesday on social media that he was ending an 11-season career that included four All-Pro selections.

The proprietor of Revis Island, he was a first-round draft pick (14th overall) by the Jets in 2007 who made an instant impact as a shutdown cover cornerback. Usually charged with handling an opponent’s top receiver, Revis often forced offenses to change their game plan to avoid him.

He had 29 career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, including a 100-yarder against Miami. In 2009, Revis was beaten out by Charles Woodson for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Revis, who just turned 33, says he is “closing a chapter on my life that I once dreamed of as a kid.”

___

