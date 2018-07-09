Starlight makes visit to County Commissioner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Starlight made a visit to the County Commissioners office today.

The Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities met with the County Commissioners July 9th to discuss the changes and appropriations needed for the Medicaid Match requirement.

Superintendent, Kellie Brown, explained why, “all services that we provide in the community are funded by medicaid. We’re required by medicaid to pay about 40%, a little bit lower than that. So we’re required to pay that match to the federal government that then pays the providers for those services.”

Brown said members of the DD can receive Medicaid payment for services such as at home care, adult day center, and transportation needs.

“We wanted to make sure the commissioners, in case they had questions about that transfer, that we would all be right here to answer those questions. We met with Debbie a couple weeks ago to talk about those changes and what the auditor needs to certify that. So today was kind of just putting a bow on that package and finalizing those appropriation changes for this year,” said Brown.

The funds are coming from the DD account because they already had the money set aside, they just needed to be re-appropriated.