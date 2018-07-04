ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Stars and Stripes on the River started today at noon.

The Color Guard rose the flag July 4th, at Zane’s Landing Park as the national anthem played to start the annual event. Vice President of the Zanesville Jaycees, Andrew McGee, said one of their top priorities is giving back to the children in the community.

“Everything we make from this event goes back to the kids. The biggest thing is our Christmas for Kids, but we also do little things here and there, but it’s always kid related stuff,” explained McGee.

McGee said they are also giving away seven different scholarships at the event for recent graduates with the money that has been raised. They have been planning this event for quite some time and are excited to finally see it all together.

“It’s a lot of work to make it happen – spent a lot of money to make it happen and it’s nice to just have something in Zanesville where everyone can come,” said McGee.

Stars and Stripes on the River will be going on all evening long at Zane’s Landing Park and will conclude with the fireworks around 9:45.