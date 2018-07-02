ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The annual Stars and Stripes on the River kicks off tomorrow.

The Zanesville Jaycees will host their annual two-day event at Zane’s Landing Park starting July 3rd at 6 pm. Chad Hanson broke down the schedule for us.

“Starting tomorrow, July 3rd at 6 pm with vendors opening up, 7 pm we have live music, we’ll have our carnival rides going for the kids, we’ll have putt-putt, we’ll have our Beer Garden open,” explained Hanson.

And on Wednesday for the Fourth, State Representative, Troy Balderson, will be starting off the commencement at noon. Followed by live music with Cliff Cody, Blackhand Hooch and Lock 17. Local dance groups will also be performing and the Eagle Riders FOE 302 will be doing their bike raffle giveaway all day. Fireworks will begin around 9:45 pm at the y-bridge.

Hanson said they have been working on making the view better, “we have worked with the city this year. They have made some adjustments, they’ve trimmed some trees. One of the biggest complaints in years past is just the view. The view isn’t the greatest and we’re working with the city on that. But I still think the best view of the fireworks I would have to say is Zane Landing Park, right down here, right on the riverfront.”

Hanson said the road will be blocked off near 2nd and Main Street, so he recommends parking at Secrest Auditorium.

The Zanesville Jaycees would like to thank their sponsors for helping make this event possible.