State hasn’t used $5M allocated for at-risk youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has yet to spend any of the $5 million allocated this year for services for troubled youth on the cusp of being removed from their homes or at risk of entering the justice or foster-care systems.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the “crisis stabilization fund” was designated to help pay for support groups, child care, transportation and other expenses. County Family and Children First councils were designated to plan for administering the funds.

Child advocates say program stipulations have tied up funds and need to change.

The program doesn’t cover residential treatment and clinical services. Also, only families with incomes at or below 200 percent of poverty can receive funds.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services director believes people are interested, but says money hasn’t flowed yet.

