State: Nurse practitioner charged with drug trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — State officials say a nurse practitioner accused of illegally issuing prescriptions for controlled substances has been indicted on drug trafficking charges.

An Ohio Board of Pharmacy statement Tuesday says a Clark County grand jury has indicted nurse practitioner Douglas Shrewsbury on multiple counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

The board says it began an investigation with Springfield police and the Ohio Board of Nursing in July 2017 in response to allegations that Shrewsbury was operating a pain management clinic without an appropriate license and illegally issuing prescriptions for controlled substances.

Investigators say searches of the 32-year-old man’s Springfield office and home found prescription drugs and patient records.

Shrewsbury’s attorney, Richard Blake, says he hasn’t been able to review the indictment and has no immediate comment.