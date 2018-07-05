Statewide Amber Alert for girl taken in Cincinnati

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio- An Amber Alert has been issued by the Hamilton County SO statewide for a 6-year-old girl from Cincinnati reportedly taken by her non-custodial mother.

According to Ohio Amber Alert, Malayah Sisco was taken from 12049 Mason Way Court in the city of Cincinnati (Hamilton County) around 11:30pm Wednesday, July 4 by Ashley Davona Hardy, 26.

Sisco was last wearing a gray sleeveless shirt with red and blue designs on front, a gray skirt with brown shoes and braids with red and blue beads.

Hardy is 5’4″ with black hair and brown eyes. The vehicle involved is a white 2012 Chevrolet Traverse with Ohio plate number HBU1106.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Pictures: Ohio Amber Alert