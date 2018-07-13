Stuff the Bus Saturday at Wal-Mart North

The start of school is not that far away. And two local organizations are doing their part to make sure kids have the supplies they need. Eastside Community Ministry and Kappa Delta Gamma are hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event Saturday at Wal-Mart north. Volunteers will be accepting donations from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm into a Primrose bus. Organizers say they will have a supply list available that explains the types of supplies needed. In a related note, applications for Tools for Schools and Lack Up for Kids will be taken at Eastside Community Ministry July 16th through the 19th.