‘Stuff The Bus’ with school supplies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Stuff the Bus took place at a local Walmart.

Tools for School has been in progress for a few weeks now and on July 14th, they stuffed a bus full of school supplies for the students. Primrose parked a bus outside of Walmart in Zanesville where people could donate supplies or purchase them inside from a list of items they are needing. Judy Emmons is a retired teacher and said this event goes a long way for the students in the community.

“Well I think we all want to make our community the best it can be and to have children go to school and to be successful is important to that and we know children are most happy when they have the things that they need on that first day of school,” explained Emmons.

Their goal is to pack 1,000 bags to students in Muskingum County, from first grade all the way through high school. Emmons said they will be taking applications for Tools for School next week.

“We’ll be taking applications for families who qualify down at Eastside, 221 Stillwell Street, next week everyday 9 to 4,” said Emmons.

If you weren’t able to make it to Stuff the Bus, you can donate supplies or make monetary donations at Eastside Community Ministry. Delta Kappa Gamma Society and Eastside Community Ministry would like to thank Primrose for supplying their bus each year for this event.