Sunday’s Time Schedule

by Associated Press on July 22, 2018 at 8:55 am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1st game, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 2nd game, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

MLS

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, German Grand Prix, Hockenheim, 9 a.m.

NHRA, Mopar Mile-High Nationals, Denver, 1:37 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Foxwoods 301, Loudon, N.H., 2 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

ATP, SkiStar Swedish Open, Bastad.

ATP, Konzum Croatia Open Umag.

ATP, Hall of Fame Championships, Newport, R.I.

WTA, Ladies Championship Gstaad (Switzerland).

WTA, Bucharest Open.

Golf

The Open Championship, Carnoustie, Scotland.

PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

PGA Web.com, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Neb.

Cycling

ASO, Tour de France, Stage 15, Carcassonne

Post Views: 2