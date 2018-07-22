Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|BASEBALL
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1st game, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 2nd game, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
|WNBA
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
|MLS
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, German Grand Prix, Hockenheim, 9 a.m.
NHRA, Mopar Mile-High Nationals, Denver, 1:37 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Foxwoods 301, Loudon, N.H., 2 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP, SkiStar Swedish Open, Bastad.
ATP, Konzum Croatia Open Umag.
ATP, Hall of Fame Championships, Newport, R.I.
WTA, Ladies Championship Gstaad (Switzerland).
WTA, Bucharest Open.
|Golf
The Open Championship, Carnoustie, Scotland.
PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.
PGA Web.com, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Neb.
|Cycling
ASO, Tour de France, Stage 15, Carcassonne