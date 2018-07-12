Survey for the Muskingum County Library System

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System is asking the community for feedback.

Assistant Director Stephanie Freas said there are a lot of changes going on at the library including changes to staff and programs. She said they want to hear community input about the changes, including what they like and don’t like.

“So we know a lot of the people that walk in and tell us what they like and tell us what they don’t like and we want that to keep happening,” said Freas. “We want to build a regular conversation about what’s going on at the library, what our community wants because we are the people’s library.”

Freas also said the survey will give people the chance to provide suggestions of things they would like to see done at the library and learn a little more about what they have to offer.

“I’m hoping that they can really tell us what they want to see that we don’t have,” said Freas. “And the goal is also once they take the survey they will see a lot of things that we offer that they may not have realized that we had.”

The survey is open until the end of July and can be filled out at any of the Muskingum County Library System locations or online.