Suspect apprehended in vehicle pursuit in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio- According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, on July 4th 2018, at approximately 12:33 p.m. their office received a call from Licking County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a vehicle pursuit coming towards Coshocton County.

The pursuit came into Coshocton County on SR 16 heading eastbound. The vehicle was a white 2000 Mercury Sable that turned left onto TWP. 483A. Once on TWP.483A, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and into the woods.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, a male subject exited the vehicle and took off on foot towards SR.16. The male subject crossed SR 16 and into a wooded area. Deputy Mox and Chile were called into to assist in looking for the male suspect. After a short search in the wooded area and corn field, Chile located the suspect and Deputy Mox and Deputy Sharrock apprehended the suspect, William R. Wilson. of Lancaster Ohio. Mr. Wilson was taken into custody and transported to Licking County.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit was initiated by Newark Police Department for an expired plates. Newark Police Department, Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Patrol were involved in the pursuit. Coshocton County Deputy’s were not involved in the vehicle pursuit, but assisted on the foot pursuit. A unidentified female was also taken into custody that was inside the vehicle as well. Assisting at the scene was Newark Police Department, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Coshocton County Emergency Squad and Ohio State Patrol and their Aviation Division.

Picture from: https://www.coshoctoncounty.net/sheriff/