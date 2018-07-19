Ted Williams’ Mexican-American heritage explored in PBS film

ALBQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new film explores the life of baseball legend Ted Williams and his struggles with his Mexican-American heritage and his volatile relationships with family and the press.

The upcoming PBS “American Masters” documentary on the former Boston Red Sox slugger uses rare footage and family interviews to paint a picture of a complicated figure who hid his past but later spoke out and defended black players.

The last major league baseball player to hit over .400, millions of fans idolized Williams for his superb slugging skills and John Wayne-like persona as a foul-mouth outdoorsman.

Director Nick Davis says Williams kept his Mexican-American heritage a secret at a time when there were no black players in the major leagues.