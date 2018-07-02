The Latest: 2017 semi-finalist Rybarikova out in first round

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon: (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Last year’s semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova has become the first seeded player to exit Wimbledon.

The 19th-seeded Slovakian went down 7-5, 6-3 to Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

Rybarikova exceeded expectations by reaching the last four in 2017, where she was beaten by eventual champion Garbine Muguruza.

After winning a grass-court event in Birmingham in June, she appeared to be well set for another deep run at the All England Club.

Cirstea equaled her career-best effort by reaching the third round at Wimbledon last year, where she was also beaten by Muguruza. She next faces Evgeniya Rodina of Russia or Antonia Lottner of Germany.

___

1:15 p.m.

Roger Federer has switched apparel sponsors, unveiling a new partnership with Uniqlo at Wimbledon.

Federer wore a white outfit as he walked out on Centre Court on Monday to begin his title defense, the Swiss star’s first official appearance for a new brand since his contract with Nike recently ended.

The company issued a statement minutes later saying Federer would be a global brand ambassador for the firm and would wear its outfits at all tournaments this year.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had been one of Nike’s most high-profile ambassadors.

Federer was playing Dusan Lajovic of Serbia as he began his quest for a ninth Wimbledon title.

___

12:40 p.m.

All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis calls two-time champion Andy Murray’s absence from Wimbledon “a shame” and “disappointing,” but adds: “The show must go on.”

Lewis met with reporters on the opening day of the Grand Slam tournament, less than 24 hours after Murray withdrew because his surgically repaired hip is not up to best-of-five-set matches.

Says Lewis: “I feel for him, but I think he’d be the first to say that The Championships are about more than one player.”

Murray’s 2013 title at Wimbledon was the first for a British male in 77 years. He won the tournament again in 2016.

___

11:40 a.m.

Play is under way on Day 1 at Wimbledon.

Last year’s runner-up Marin Cilic was among the top names to get things started as the grass-court Grand Slam began under sunny skies in southwest London, with the third-seeded Croatian facing Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

American Sam Querrey also had an early start, facing Jordan Thompson of Australia on Court 3.

Later, defending champion Roger Federer is set to take on Dusan Lajovic of Serbia when play begins on Centre Court at 1 p.m. local time.

___

11 a.m.

Roger Federer begins his quest for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title as the grass-court tournament looks set to start in glorious sunshine at the All-England Club.

Federer is set to open his title defense against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia on Centre Court on Monday, breaking another record in the process. He will be the first man in the Open era to play the singles tournament at Wimbledon for a 20th straight year.

Serena Williams is also back after missing last year’s tournament while pregnant. The American plays Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Court 1.

There seems to be little chance of any rain delays, with the forecast calling for sunny skies and temperatures of up to 86 degrees (30 C).

___

