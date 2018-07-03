The Latest: 2017 semifinalist Konta into second round

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Last year’s semifinalist, Johanna Konta, is through to the second round after beating Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia 7-5, 7-6 (7).

A year ago, Konta became the first British woman to reach the last four since 1978, before losing to Venus Williams.

After struggling through the first half of 2018, Konta has begun to show signs of the form that helped her reach a career-high No. 4 ranking following last year’s Wimbledon.

The 22nd-seeded Konta saved two set points at 4-5 in the second against Vikhlyantseva before closing out the match to set up a second-round meeting with Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

___

1:15 p.m.

Australian trio Daria Gavrilova, Ashleigh Barty, and Samantha Stosur all advanced to the second round at Wimbledon with straightforward wins.

The 26th-seeded Gavrilova cruised past U.S. lucky loser Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-3. She will face Stosur in the next round, after the 2011 U.S. Open champion defeated Shuai Peng of China 6-4, 7-5.

Meanwhile, the 17th-seeded Barty defeated Swiss opponent Stefanie Voegele 7-5, 6-3 to claim her first main-draw singles victory at the All England Club.

Barty will next face British wild card Gabriella Taylor or 2014 runner-up Eugenie Bouchard.

___

12:25 p.m.

As he began his Wimbledon campaign early on Day 2, Feliciano Lopez made history just by taking to the court.

The 36-year-old Spaniard broke Roger Federer’s record by appearing in a 66th consecutive Grand Slam singles tournament, continuing a run that started at the 2002 French Open.

Lopez, who has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on three occasions, took the first set 6-3 against Federico Delbonis of Argentina on Court 7.

The winner faces a potential second-round meeting with fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro, who is also a set up, against Peter Gojowczyk on No. 3 Court.

___

11:40 a.m.

Play is under way on Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Last year’s semifinalist, Johanna Konta, is the early center of attention as the home player attempts to put a disappointing first half of the year behind her in an opening-round matchup with Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia on No. 2 Court.

Juan Martin del Potro, a 2013 semifinalist, has also begun his campaign on No. 3 Court. The fifth-seeded Argentine faces Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza will open play on Centre Court at 1 p.m. when she takes on British wild card Naomi Broady.

___

11:20 a.m.

Garbine Muguruza will begin the defense of her Wimbledon title in perfect conditions on the second day of play at the All England Club.

There will be added intrigue as the No. 3-seeded Spaniard opens proceedings on Centre Court against British wild card Naomi Broady. Muguruza defeated Venus Williams in the 2017 final to claim her first Wimbledon crown.

Also in action is top-seeded Simona Halep, who is looking to build on winning her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris last month as she faces Kurumi Nara of Japan.

The Roland Garros men’s winner is also playing: Two-time champion Rafael Nadal begins his quest for a first Wimbledon title since 2010 against Dudi Sela of Israel.

Three-time winner Novak Djokovic faces U.S. player Tennys Sandgren on No. 1 Court as the Serb looks for his first title anywhere in more than a year.

With the sun out in London, there’s little chance of a rain delay, with the forecast predicting temperatures of up 81 degrees (27 C).

___

