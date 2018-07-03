The Latest: Dante Exum stays in Utah for 3 years

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

6:55 p.m.

Utah didn’t let Dante Exum get away.

The Jazz locked up their third internal free agent of the summer Tuesday, agreeing to terms with Exum on a three-year extension that will be worth around $33 million. The extension was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the agreement, speaking on condition of anonymity because it remains unsigned.

Exum has been limited to a total of 80 regular-season games over the past three seasons. He averaged 8.1 points and 3.1 assists last season for the Jazz.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

5:35 p.m.

Utah has kept another of its internal targets, with restricted free agent Raul Neto agreeing to a two-year extension.

Neto’s decision was confirmed Tuesday by a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal remains unsigned, with the NBA’s offseason moratorium in place until Friday.

The news comes one day after the Jazz and Derrick Favors also agreed on a two-year contract.

Neto averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 assists per game last season for Utah, which is still seeking a deal with its third in-house free agent — Dante Exum.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

5:25 p.m.

Tyreke Evans had plenty of suitors, and decided to sign with the Indiana Pacers.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Evans has agreed to a one-year deal that will be worth $12 million for next season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be signed until Friday at the earliest.

Evans is a proven scorer, and expanded his 3-point ability last season as well. He spent last year with Memphis, averaging 19.4 points per game.

For his career, Evans has averaged 16.5 points in stints with Sacramento, New Orleans and the Grizzlies. He also had meetings with Golden State and Oklahoma City, among others, before choosing the Pacers.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

4:35 p.m.

Jeff Green is heading back to Washington, the city where he played college basketball at Georgetown, joining the Wizards to provide some front-court help.

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday that Green agreed to a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum of $2.4 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move cannot become official until after the NBA’s free-agency moratorium is lifted Friday.

Washington needed to add some big men after trading away starting center Marcin Gortat and losing backup power forward Mike Scott to free agency.

The Wizards play in the same arena that Green played most of his home games in while with the Hoyas, who he led to the Final Four in 2007.

Green, who turns 32 in August, spent last season with the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers. He has played 10 NBA seasons with six teams, averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.

He missed the 2011-12 season because of open heart surgery.

— Reporting by AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich in London.

___

2:35 p.m.

Michael Carter-Williams is on the move again, this time to the Houston Rockets to add some backcourt depth behind MVP James Harden and Chris Paul.

A person involved in the negotiations says Carter-Williams agreed Tuesday to a one-year minimum deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is unsigned.

Houston will become Carter-Williams’ fifth team in six seasons. He was a backup in Charlotte last year, averaging 4.6 points per game.

He was the NBA’s rookie of the year for Philadelphia in 2013-14 when he averaged 16.7 points per game. But his scoring average has dropped each year since.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami.

___

9:30 a.m.

Avery Bradley is staying with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bradley has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Clippers after free agents can begin making deals official on Friday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither side was commenting publicly until the league’s offseason moratorium ends.

Yahoo Sports, which first reported the agreement, said the contract will be worth $25 million.

Bradley played in 46 games last season between the Detroit Pistons and the Clippers. He was traded to the Clippers in January as part of the Blake Griffin deal, then made only six appearances with Los Angeles before being shut down with a hernia.

For his career, Bradley has averaged 12.3 points in 459 NBA games.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

