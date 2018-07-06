The Latest: Keys loses to Rodina at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Madison Keys has become the latest top-10 seeded woman to lose at Wimbledon after her comeback fell short.

The American fought back from a set and two breaks down only to falter near the end as she lost to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round.

In a match full of big swings, the 10th-seeded Keys led 5-2 in the first set before the 120th-ranked Rodina won the next nine games to go 4-0 up in the second. But Keys won the next five games and broke again to level the set score. She then broke back to level the third set at 4-4, but Rodina immediately earned another break and served out the victory.

Six of the women’s top 10 seeds, including defending champion Garbine Muguruza, lost in the first two rounds.

Godina made the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. She was 0-15 in her career against top-20 ranked opponents before Friday’s win.

The Russian is one of two mothers left in the tournament and will now face the other — Serena Williams — if the American can get past Kristina Mladenovic later on Centre Court.

___

1:35 p.m.

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia has become the first player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Makarova followed up her victory over second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki by beating former semifinalist Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the round of 16 for the third time.

___

11:45 a.m.

The third round is underway at Wimbledon.

Eighth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa was among the early starters on Day 5 as he faced No. 25 Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on No. 2 Court looking to advance to the second week of the Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

In the women’s draw, No. 10 Madison Keys of the United States was playing Evgeniya Rodina of Russia. The winner could face Serena Williams in the fourth round, if the seven-time champion gets past Kristina Mladenovic later Friday.

___

11:05 a.m.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams will try to avoid further upsets at Wimbledon as the third round begins on Friday.

Federer was set to play Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Williams faced Kristina Mladenovic of France as they continue their quests for a ninth and eighth Wimbledon title, respectively.

Williams finds herself the favorite again after defending champion Garbine Muguruza lost on Thursday, meaning only two of the top-eight seeded women are still in the field.

No. 3 Marin Cilic also lost on Thursday, becoming the third of the men’s top-10 seeds to go out.

Five-time champion Venus Williams was also in action, facing Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

___

