The Latest: Svitolina the latest seed to fall at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon: (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Elina Svitolina became the latest seed to fall on day one at Wimbledon as she lost to 57th-ranked Tatjana Maria 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1.

The German took advantage of the fifth-seeded Svitolina’s 44 unforced errors to reach the second round at the All England Club for the fourth time in her career.

Svitolina, who delivered her best Wimbledon performance by reaching the last 16 a year ago, was previously undefeated against players ranked outside the top-50 this season.

Maria will next face Kristina Mladenovic of France.

___

9 p.m.

Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska saved six match points before beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to reach the second round.

Ruse led 5-4 in the final set but couldn’t capitalize on her many opportunities to break Radwanska, who finally held after a marathon game. The 2012 runner-up then broke Ruse and served home the match after 2 hours, 40 minutes.

___

8:20 p.m.

CoCo Vandeweghe took a fall in the opening set of her first-round match at Wimbledon. Soon enough, she was out of the tournament.

The 16th-seeded American, a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist and two-time quarterfinalist at the All England Club, lost 6-7 (3), 6-3, 8-6 to 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

In the tiebreaker, Vandeweghe was running forward to chase a short ball when her feet slipped out from under her. She slid feet-first into the net and stayed down for a bit before being checked on, but continued to play.

___

7:10 p.m.

Stan Wawrinka defeated sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4 to claim just his second Grand Slam victory since last year’s Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam champion missed the second half of 2017 after knee surgery and has struggled to regain form since returning at the Australian Open in January.

Having been forced to take another three-month break at the end of February, Wawrinka’s ranking had fallen to 225 coming into Wimbledon.

However, the sort of play that has taken the Swiss to one title at each of the other three Grand Slams was on display as he came through a tense clash with Dimitrov on Centre Court.

Wawrinka, who has twice reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club, will next face Thomas Fabbiano of Italy.

___

6:55 p.m.

Gael Monfils is through to the second round of Wimbledon after defeating fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6 (6), 7-5, 6-4.

The pair became the first French duo to meet at all four Grand Slam events in the half-century Open era, but only the unseeded Monfils will look back at the occasion fondly.

The 24th-seeded Gasquet entered the tournament in better form, having claimed a grass-court title at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, but it was Monfils who prevailed on No. 2 Court. He will next face Laslo Djere of Serbia or Paolo Lorenzi of Italy.

___

6:15 p.m.

Serena Williams needed six match points to finish off a 7-5, 6-3 win over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands and reach the second round of Wimbledon.

Williams broke for a 5-3 lead in the second set and led 40-15 when serving for the match, but Rus saved the first two match points and then another three after reaching deuce. However, Rus finally sent a shot into the net to give Williams a winning return to the All England Club.

The seven-time champion missed last year’s tournament while pregnant.

___

5:55 p.m.

Katie Swan became the first British player to progress to the second round at Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The 19-year-old Swan defeated her 36th-ranked opponent in just 52 minutes to earn the first Grand Slam victory of her career.

The 204th-ranked Swan is one of five British women aged from 19 to 23 to have been given a wild card to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Harriet Dart lost to seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-1.

___

5:05 p.m.

Borna Coric became the highest seeded male to exit Wimbledon on Day 1 when he lost 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-2 to Daniil Medvedev.

The 21-year-old Coric’s exit has simplified eight-time champion Roger Federer’s expected path to the later stages.

Having defeated Federer eight days earlier to claim the title in Halle, the 16th-seeded Croat had been scheduled for a third-round meeting with the reigning champion at the All England Club.

Medvedev ensured there would be no rematch as he saved a set point on his way to taking a close-fought opener via a tiebreak before cruising to victory in just short of two hours. The 22-year-old Russian next faces Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain.

Thirteenth-seeded Milos Raonic is also through to the second round after a comfortable 7-5, 6-0, 6-1 victory over British wildcard Liam Broady. The 2016 runner-up next plays Australian John Millman or Stefano Travaglia of Italy.

___

4:10 p.m.

Five-time champion Venus Williams advanced to the second round at Wimbledon with a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1 victory over Johanna Larsson.

Having struggled to establish a rhythm against her Swedish opponent during the opening set, the ninth-seeded Williams won 10 games in a row from 1-2 in the second to take control.

The 38-year-old American, the oldest woman in the draw, reached the 2017 final where she was beaten by Garbine Muguruza.

Williams’s sister Serena is set to make her return to Wimbledon later on Monday after missing last year’s tournament due to her pregnancy.

___

3:50 p.m.

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki has cruised into the second round at Wimbledon with a 6-0, 6-3 win over American Varvara Lepchenko.

Wozniacki took 59 minutes to complete the victory on Centre Court, finishing it off with a service winner.

The second-seeded Dane has never been past the round of 16 at the All England Club but showed good form on grass by winning her second title on the surface at Eastbourne last week.

___

3 p.m.

Roger Federer is feeling generous at Wimbledon.

The defending champion gave his headband to a young female fan in the crowd after completing a straight-sets win in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament — and joked he could be giving away a lot more before the fortnight is over.

The girl had held up a sign saying, “Can I have your headband pleeease!!”, and a post-match interviewer pointed out that Federer could expect more requests in coming matches after fulfilling her wishes.

And he’s apparently ready to oblige.

“Yes, they want a watch, a car, a racket, a shirt, they can have it all at this point,” Federer said.

The eight-time Wimbledon winner beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

___

2:35 p.m.

New look, same old dominance for Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

The eight-time champion began his title defense in style at the All England Club, brushing aside Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes on Centre Court.

Lajovic held serve in the opening game but that was as good as it got for the 58th-ranked Serb. Federer reeled off the next nine games to take charge and was in cruise control after that.

The 36-year-old Swiss star showed off the full repertoire of shots that has made him the most successful male player at Wimbledon, and he never faced a break point.

The only things unfamiliar about Federer were his clothes. He wore a Uniqlo outfit for the first time after ending his career-long apparel partnership with Nike.

___

2:25 p.m.

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is out of Wimbledon after a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to Donna Vekic.

The fourth-seeded Stephens produced an error-strewn display on No. 1 Court as she exited in the opening round for a second consecutive year.

Having backed up her 2017 U.S. Open triumph by reaching the French Open final last month, Stephens was considered a contender for the title at the All England Club.

The 55th-ranked Vekic moves into the second round for the third time in her career after recording her first ever win over a top-five ranked player.

The 22-year-old Croat next faces Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia or Rebecca Peterson of Sweden.

___

2 p.m.

Last year’s runner-up Marin Cilic easily advanced to the second round at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Japanese player Yoshihito Nishioka.

The third-seeded Croatian hit 21 aces and a total of 44 winners — compared to one ace and six winners for Nishioka — to complete victory in 1 hour, 46 minutes.

American Sam Querrey, who lost to Cilic in the semifinals last year, also advanced in straight sets. He beat Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

___

1:40 p.m.

Last year’s semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova has become the first seeded player to exit Wimbledon.

The 19th-seeded Slovakian went down 7-5, 6-3 to Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

Rybarikova exceeded expectations by reaching the last four in 2017, where she was beaten by eventual champion Garbine Muguruza.

After winning a grass-court event in Birmingham in June, she appeared to be well set for another deep run at the All England Club.

Cirstea equaled her career-best effort by reaching the third round at Wimbledon last year, where she was also beaten by Muguruza. She next faces Evgeniya Rodina of Russia or Antonia Lottner of Germany.

___

1:15 p.m.

Roger Federer has switched apparel sponsors, unveiling a new partnership with Uniqlo at Wimbledon.

Federer wore a white outfit as he walked out on Centre Court on Monday to begin his title defense, the Swiss star’s first official appearance for a new brand since his contract with Nike recently ended.

The company issued a statement minutes later saying Federer would be a global brand ambassador for the firm and would wear its outfits at all tournaments this year.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had been one of Nike’s most high-profile ambassadors.

Federer was playing Dusan Lajovic of Serbia as he began his quest for a ninth Wimbledon title.

___

12:40 p.m.

All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis calls two-time champion Andy Murray’s absence from Wimbledon “a shame” and “disappointing,” but adds: “The show must go on.”

Lewis met with reporters on the opening day of the Grand Slam tournament, less than 24 hours after Murray withdrew because his surgically repaired hip is not up to best-of-five-set matches.

Says Lewis: “I feel for him, but I think he’d be the first to say that The Championships are about more than one player.”

Murray’s 2013 title at Wimbledon was the first for a British male in 77 years. He won the tournament again in 2016.

___

11:40 a.m.

Play is under way on Day 1 at Wimbledon.

Last year’s runner-up Marin Cilic was among the top names to get things started as the grass-court Grand Slam began under sunny skies in southwest London, with the third-seeded Croatian facing Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

American Sam Querrey also had an early start, facing Jordan Thompson of Australia on Court 3.

Later, defending champion Roger Federer is set to take on Dusan Lajovic of Serbia when play begins on Centre Court at 1 p.m. local time.

___

11 a.m.

Roger Federer begins his quest for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title as the grass-court tournament looks set to start in glorious sunshine at the All-England Club.

Federer is set to open his title defense against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia on Centre Court on Monday, breaking another record in the process. He will be the first man in the Open era to play the singles tournament at Wimbledon for a 20th straight year.

Serena Williams is also back after missing last year’s tournament while pregnant. The American plays Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Court 1.

There seems to be little chance of any rain delays, with the forecast calling for sunny skies and temperatures of up to 86 degrees (30 C).

___

