Three-car injury accident at Maple and Adair Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, a three-car injury accident held up the intersection of Maple Avenue and Adair Avenue

Zanesville Police Department Captain Scott Comstock said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Adair Avenue with a green light while another vehicle was traveling southbound on Maple Avenue that went through a red light. The two cars collided into the intersection and then both vehicles collided into the front end of another vehicle that was travelling northbound on Maple Avenue in the left turn lane.

Comstock said the driver of the vehicle that had the right-of-way was injured and transported to Genesis Hospital and no alcohol is suspected in the cause but the driver at fault is being cited. Zanesville Police Department, Zanesville Fire Department and Community Ambulance responded to the scene.