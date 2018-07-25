Tokyo company debuts Mobile Mosque ahead of 2020 Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A large white and blue truck pulls up outside a stadium in central Japan and slowly expands into a place of worship.

Welcome to the Mobile Mosque.

As Japan prepares to host visitors from around the world for the 2020 Summer Olympics, a Tokyo sports and cultural events company has created a mosque on wheels that its head hopes will make Muslim visitors feel at home.

The first Mobile Mosque was unveiled earlier this week outside Toyota Stadium.

Yasu Project CEO Yasuharu Inoue said the possibility that there might not be enough mosques for Muslim visitors in 2020 is alarming for a country that considers itself part of the international community. His Mobile Mosques could travel to different Olympic venues as needed.