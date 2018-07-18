Tools for School and Lace Up For Kids applications due

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Time is running out to apply for Tools for School.

Eastside Community Ministry Member Ellen Shaw said the Tools for School application deadline is 4 PM on Thursday, and that they will be sure to fill any orders they get during that time.

“We’ve got applications for over 500 backpacks and we will fill all the orders we get in these last two days,” said Shaw. “And we just urge people to please come and fill out the applications.”

Shaw said they will also be accepting applications for Lace Up for Kids during Wednesday and Thursday along with the next two Mondays. She said they love helping the kids and its always great to see them get excited for school.

“Well I enjoy seeing the kids being so excited,” said Shaw. “‘What color backpack did I get?’ They’re really anxious to see it”

The pick-up for the Tools for School backpacks will be August 2nd and the Lace Up for Kids day will be held August 9th.