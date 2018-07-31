Trade tornado: Dozier, Archer among 15 swaps on deadline day

Brian Dozier, Chris Archer and Jonathan Schoop were among the many players traded before the deadline for making deals without waivers.

Wilson Ramos and Brandon Kintzler also were on the go in the flurry of 15 deals. Every team except San Francisco made at least one trade since the All-Star Game, with Tampa Bay swinging seven.

Archer hugged teammates at Tropicana Field before heading to Pittsburgh in one of the deadline’s more surprising deals. He joins a Pirates club that has pushed back into the playoff race even after trading away Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen in the offseason.

The Rays also sent former All-Star catcher Ramos to NL East-leading Philadelphia.

Dozier went from the Twins to the Dodgers, Schoop from the Orioles to the Brewers, and Kintzler from the Nationals to the Cubs. Baltimore also sent starter Kevin Gausman to the upstart Braves.

Bryce Harper, Jacob deGrom, J.T. Realmuto and McCutchen had been mentioned in trade speculation, but stayed put.

