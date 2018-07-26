Trinway Man Found Guilty of Sex Charges

A Trinway man was found guilty on sex charges Thursday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says a jury deliberated for a little over an hour before finding Jeffrey “Paul” Mahon guilty of all counts for Gross Sexual Imposition, two counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation with sexually violent predator specifications, and one count of endangering children. Prosecutor’s say the jury believed the child-victim’s testimony, and did not believe the defendant, a previously convicted sex offender. Mahon faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. The maximum sentence would be life in prison with eligibility for parole after 23 years. The case was investigated by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, tried by assistant prosecuting attorney Ron Welch. The defense counsel was Adam Grosshandler of Zanesville.