Troy Balderson makes a stop at Donald’s Donuts

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Troy Balderson made a sweet stop at Donald’s Donuts in Zanesville this weekend.

Balderson is the Republican candidate running in the special election in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District to replace Ohio Representative Pat Tiberi. Balderson is a Zanesville native and wanted to kick off his ‘get out the vote’ message for his campaign in his hometown.

“And it’s with great honor in Muskingum County, my home county and I’m just trying to get the voters really really motivated,” Balderson said, “this county is very important to me, it carried me through the primary with 80% of the vote and it’s an honor to have these folks here.”

Balderson said he wants people to know that he will be a voice for the community and take that voice to Congress.

“You know, it’s about being part of your district. It’s about being out and engaging with your constituents that’s what’s important whether it’s here having a cup of coffee at Donald’s Donuts, which I will do,” Balderson said.

Balderson is running against Democratic candidate Danny O’Connor for the 12th congressional district. Early voting is currently underway but Balderson wants to make sure people come out and vote on August 7th.