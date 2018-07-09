Two inmates escaped from Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio- The Athen’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for two inmates that escaped while in custody Monday at around 2:56 p.m. The inmates escaped from 13 West Washington Street in Athens.

The missing inmates are 31-year-old Brian Chaney (pictured left) and 31-year-old Tyler Howard (pictured right).

According to a post on the Athen’s County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Chaney was wearing an orange shirt and pants and Howard was wearing a green shirt and pants, and both men were barefoot and have several tattoos.

The Athen’s County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to please immediately notify law enforcement if you encounter either of the men. They warn that both should be considered dangerous and say do not attempt to apprehend them.

Picture courtesy of the Athen’s County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: