Upcoming event at the American Legion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Bringing home our military healthy is an important task for the Concerned Veterans for America.

President of the Zanesville Patriots, Kay Clymer, said chronic traumatic encephalopathy is popular among our military men and women. They will be holding an event this week to educate people about this topic and how to show their support. Tom Bates served three tours overseas and suffered from CTE. He will be at the event telling his story to get the awareness out.

Clymer said, “if we do not support our kids, that are going overseas, we’re falling short. They’re the ones who give us the opportunity to vote really when you come to think about that. And we want them to come home healthy. If they don’t come home healthy, we want them to be able to have the medical needs that they need.”

The event is Thursday, July 19th at the American Legion from 6 to 8 p.m. Clymer wants everyone to know is it open to the public, free of charge. She said to come enjoy dinner on them.