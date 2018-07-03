UPDATE on Zanesville homicide

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a fatal injury.

They received a call around 10:20 on Monday night with reports of a man injured in a parking lot near 819 Putnam Avenue. Ambulance transported him to Genesis Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Chief Tony Coury said they are working on getting more information.

“We’re still looking for our suspect and suspects. Right now, we don’t have a whole lot to go on – we have physical evidence that we’re looking through. We have asked the BCI, Bureau Criminal Investigations, to come in,” explained Chief Coury.

The Zanesville Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating this death as a homicide. Chief Coury asks that if you have any information, please contact the Zanesville Police Department.

“So anybody that was in the area last night, the 800 block of Putnam Ave, and you have any information you’d wish to pass on, please feel free to contact our detective bureau and we’d be happy to talk to you,” said Chief Coury.

We will keep you updated with any new information we receive.