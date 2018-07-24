US vs Australia, Czech vs Romania drawn in 2019 Fed Cup

LONDON (AP) — Fed Cup finalists the Czech Republic and United States will begin the 2019 competition at home against Romania and Australia respectively.

Reaching the final this year guaranteed the Czechs and Americans home ties in the 2019 first round on Feb. 9-10.

Also drawn in the World Group on Tuesday were Belgium vs. France, and Germany vs. Belarus.

The U.S. and Australia will meet for a 15th time, but for only the second time since 1985.

The Czechs beat Romania in their only two previous ties, in 1980 and 2016.

Belgium will seek revenge for losing to France in the first round this year.

Germany and Belarus also feature in a second straight first-round tie. Germany won in Minsk 3-2 this year.

The Czechs will be going for their sixth crown in eight years when they host the U.S. in the final from Nov. 10-11.