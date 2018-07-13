Vehicle pursuit from Newark to Coshocton County

COSHOCTON, Ohio- According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13th, 2018, they received a call from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office advising them that the Newark Police Department had attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white Dodge Avenger with a white male driver, after he almost struck a Newark PD Officer.

The driver was later identified as William Payne of Newark Ohio who then led Newark PD on a pursuit through Newark before getting onto the eastbound lane of State Route 16. Once on SR. 16, Mr. Payne reached speeds over 100 miles per hour through Licking and Muskingum Counties before coming into Coshocton County.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, once he was in Coshocton County, Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office prepared spike strips near the intersection of SR. 16 and Township Road 1162. Coshocton deputies were successfully able to deploy the spike strips, which caused the front tire of the vehicle to shred off of the rim.

“The pursuit continued on SR. 16 for a short distance before Mr. Payne stopped the vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit near the intersection of TR. 480 and SR. 16. Once out of the vehicle, deputies from Coshocton, Muskingum and Licking County as well as officers from Newark PD and Dresden PD chased the subject on foot for a short distance before Newark PD’s K9 apprehended the subject. It is still unclear as to why Mr. Payne ran from officers. Assisting deputies at the scene were Newark PD, Dresden PD, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Coshocton County EMS and Prince’s Wrecker Service,” the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.