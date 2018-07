Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Licking County to campaign for Troy Balderson who is in a closer than expected race for an open U.S House seat. The Vice President’s Office confirmed that Pence plans to attend an event at the Skylight on East Main Street in Newark at 1:00 pm. Balderson is working to retain GOP control of the 12th district. National democrats are making a last-minute push for Danny O’Connor in the race that national political observers are calling a toss-up.