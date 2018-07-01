Weather Discussion

SUNDAY 7/1:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Humid. Low 73

MONDAY: Scattered showers/storms. Partly Sunny & Hot. High 90

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

DISCUSSION:

A hot, hazy and humid conditions will persist for the first part of the work week. Temperatures will be back near 90 degrees again for Monday, and there’s a chance for scattered storms or showers Monday afternoon as a weak cold front tries to push into Southeast Ohio. The shower threat lessens for Tuesday, but highs will continue to be near 90. Adding in the humidity factor for Monday and Tuesday, the ‘feel like’ temperatures will be closer to 100!

If you have to work outside this week, remember to practice heat safety. Drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing, take plenty of breaks in the shade or A.C. and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Remember, heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911 if you or someone you’re with starts to show the symptoms of it.

