Wednesday Farmers Market: Hens and Chicks

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s Wednesday, so the farmers market took place downtown today.

You might have seen this vendor on Saturday’s, but today was the first Wednesday for Bobb Montgomery and his hens and chicks. He plants and sprouts them himself and sells them at the farmers market for $2 and $5, depending on what size you get.

Baker said,”I’ve been breeding these for eight years. I have varieties here that don’t match anybody else’s so far. I have a record of the four thousand seed varieties that was available as of 1990.”

Montgomery said he also sells free range chicken eggs. Hens and chicks are one of the easier plants to grow because they don’t require a lot of attention. Montgomery said the less water you give them, the brighter the color they get.

“So I concentrate on hens and chicks, they don’t need a whole lot of attention. They’re easy to grow and anybody can,” explained Montgomery.

Montgomery said his favorite part about this business is diagnosing other people’s plants when they don’t grow properly. He said he enjoys helping out other people.