Wednesday Farmers Market: Hinkle Farms

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – One family is working together to bring healthy food to market.

Hinkle Farms, run by PJ Hinkle and his family, brings fresh produce and meat to the Zanesville Farmers Market each week. He said tomatoes are in season and are their most popular item right now, along with green beans and cucumbers. He said they also have micro-greens, which is one of their more unique products.

“They’re actually grown from the real seed of the plant but they’re harvested within seven days and there’re…no chemicals, no fertilizers added to them and they’re nutritional and delicious,” said Hinkle.

Hinkle said they switched from part time to full time farming about three years ago and that one of the best parts has been getting to spend so much time with his family.

“We do this together,” said Hinkle. “So we get to spend a lot of family time together but also to be able to fellowship with people and bring them good, nutritious, affordable food.”

Hinkle Farms can also be found at Saturday’s market and they said in a few weeks they’ll have Mums available along with their other produce and pasture raised beef.