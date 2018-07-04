Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|BASEBALL
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
|WORLD CUP
|Quarterfinals
|At Samara, Russia
Sweden vs. England, 10 a.m.
|At Sochi, Russia
Russia vs. Croatia, 2 p.m.
|WNBA
Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|MLS
Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, British Grand Prix Qualifying, Silverstone, 9 a.m.
NHRA, New England Nationals Qualifying, Epping, N.H., 1 p.m.
IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300 Qualiyfing, Newton, 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Coke Zero 400, Daytona Beach, Fla., 7 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ITF/LTA, The Championships, London
|Golf
PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Donegal
LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.
Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.
|Cycling
ASO, Tour de France, Stage 1, Fontenay-le-Comte
|Sunday
|BASEBALL
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.
|WNBA
Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 3 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m
|MLS
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, 9:10 a.m.
NHRA, New England Nationals Qualifying, Epping, N.H., 11 a.m.
IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300, Newton, 2:35 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ITF/LTA, The Championships, London
|Golf
PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Donegal
LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.
Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.
|Cycling
ASO, Tour de France, Stage 2, La Roche-sur-Yon