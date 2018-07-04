Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

WORLD CUP Quarterfinals At Samara, Russia

Sweden vs. England, 10 a.m.

At Sochi, Russia

Russia vs. Croatia, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, British Grand Prix Qualifying, Silverstone, 9 a.m.

NHRA, New England Nationals Qualifying, Epping, N.H., 1 p.m.

IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300 Qualiyfing, Newton, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Coke Zero 400, Daytona Beach, Fla., 7 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/LTA, The Championships, London

Golf

PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Donegal

LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.

Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.

Cycling

ASO, Tour de France, Stage 1, Fontenay-le-Comte

Sunday BASEBALL

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 3 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m

MLS

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, 9:10 a.m.

NHRA, New England Nationals Qualifying, Epping, N.H., 11 a.m.

IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300, Newton, 2:35 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/LTA, The Championships, London

Golf

PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Donegal

LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.

Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.

Cycling

ASO, Tour de France, Stage 2, La Roche-sur-Yon